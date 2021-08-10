United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.1% in the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

