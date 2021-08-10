United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.