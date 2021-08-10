United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

