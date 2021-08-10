United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $397.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.