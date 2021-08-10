United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.29% of Acorda Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

