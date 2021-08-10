United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) EVP Robert A. Edwards Acquires 9,900 Shares of Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UCBI opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

