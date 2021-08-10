Unitil Co. (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Unitil has increased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $762.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.80.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

