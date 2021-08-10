Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

