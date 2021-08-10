UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Hits $1.36 on Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $1.80 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

