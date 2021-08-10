urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%.
NASDAQ UGRO opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
