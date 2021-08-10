urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%.

Get urban-gro alerts:

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00.

In other urban-gro news, COO Jim Dennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570 over the last ninety days.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.