Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,013. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

