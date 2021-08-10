Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 4,663 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

