Usca Ria LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5,213.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $232.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

