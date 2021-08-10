Usca Ria LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $332.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $334.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

