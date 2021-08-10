Usca Ria LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 74.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

