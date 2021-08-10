Usca Ria LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 169,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Carrier Global by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

