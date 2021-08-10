Usca Ria LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

