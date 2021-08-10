Usca Ria LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after purchasing an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.