Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.54 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.