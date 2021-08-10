Usca Ria LLC Purchases 282 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $293,181,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $153.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $153.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

