UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 112,454 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 444.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.