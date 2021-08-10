V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after buying an additional 1,025,069 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

MSFT stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

