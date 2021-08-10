Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

VVV opened at $30.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

