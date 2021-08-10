Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

