Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.

