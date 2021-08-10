VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORT. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

