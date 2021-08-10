Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 344 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.