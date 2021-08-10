Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 343,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 357.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,205. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

