Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $20,712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,729,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

