Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

