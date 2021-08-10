Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fragasso Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,241. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

