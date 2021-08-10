Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $21,614,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 9,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,955. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

