Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.