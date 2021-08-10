Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.69. 59,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.