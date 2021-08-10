Vapotherm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,185% compared to the typical volume of 164 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
VAPO opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $707.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -1.60.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
