Vapotherm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,185% compared to the typical volume of 164 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

VAPO opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $707.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

