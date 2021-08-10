Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.16 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of VRNS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,459. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

