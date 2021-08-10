Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

