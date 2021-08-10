Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

VEC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

