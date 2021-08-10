Veil Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $226.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,069.20 or 1.00077436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.01027887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00343764 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00387841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

