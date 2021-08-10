Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce sales of $22.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Velodyne Lidar reported sales of $32.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

VLDR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 129,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

