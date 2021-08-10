Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,036 shares of company stock worth $699,423. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

