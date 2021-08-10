Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

