Veriti Management LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

