Veriti Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Cerner by 13.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 73,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 194,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.