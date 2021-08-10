Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

