Veriti Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

