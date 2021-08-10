Veriti Management LLC Purchases 3,541 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

