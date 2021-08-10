Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Shares of VRTV traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,331. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

