Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.67 million.Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 28,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

