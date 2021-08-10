VerusCoin Price Up 12% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001633 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $47.37 million and $25,169.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00159292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00148052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.11 or 1.00045918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.16 or 0.00812504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,681,769 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

